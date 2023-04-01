T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

