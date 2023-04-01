Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 12,802 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

