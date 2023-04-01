Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

