Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $512.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.54 and its 200-day moving average is $433.32. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

