SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

