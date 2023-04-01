SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.23. Approximately 1,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

Get SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.41% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.