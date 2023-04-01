Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. 1,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.
About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (SLACU)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.