Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. 1,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

