SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 49 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.53.

About SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

