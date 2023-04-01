Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading Down 16.7%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 14,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 30,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Sigyn Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.31.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

