Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.30) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.32) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,758 ($33.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,303.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,080 ($25.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,824.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,660.29.

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($35.39) per share, for a total transaction of £20,160 ($24,769.63). Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

