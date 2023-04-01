Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $525.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $462.68 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

