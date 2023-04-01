Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,983 shares of company stock valued at $971,848. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

