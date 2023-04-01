Roth Mkm Increases biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Price Target to $11.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.71% from the stock’s current price.

biote Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. biote has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at $9,657,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp purchased 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in biote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in biote during the third quarter worth about $321,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in biote in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in biote in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

