Roth Mkm Increases biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Price Target to $11.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.71% from the stock’s current price.
biote Stock Up 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. biote has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at $9,657,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp purchased 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on biote (BTMD)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.