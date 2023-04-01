Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 14 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $973.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $730.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $779.38. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $981.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

