RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $275.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.19.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $390.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.67.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.