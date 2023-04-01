RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $250.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.19.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $390.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.67.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $26,075,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

