Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,473,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $821.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $763.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

