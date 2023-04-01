Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 993 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $362,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

