Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,835 ($34.83) and last traded at GBX 2,825 ($34.71). 147,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 131,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,815 ($34.59).

Pershing Square Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,902 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,867.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 10.13.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -841.68%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

