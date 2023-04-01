Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

