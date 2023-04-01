Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

