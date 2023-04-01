onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 48.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

onsemi Trading Up 0.6 %

onsemi stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

