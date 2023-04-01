Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,777,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,608,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,168 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 56,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.79 and its 200 day moving average is $246.82. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

