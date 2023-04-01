Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 2,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDXF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

Further Reading

