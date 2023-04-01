MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $21.83 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

