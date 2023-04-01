MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 213,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 1,012,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.19 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

