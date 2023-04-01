Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586,305 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $140,608,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

