Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $634,000 Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 176.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 88,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,129,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYRG stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

