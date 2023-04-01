LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

LPLA opened at $202.40 on Friday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

