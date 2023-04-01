Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 4.1%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 5,051,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,081,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Lordstown Motors’s revenue was up 19300.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,683,745 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,858.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

