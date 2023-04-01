Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-B) Trading 4% Higher

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-B – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 774,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-B)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.