Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Shares Up 0.9%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 4,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,044.48% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

