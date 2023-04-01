Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

