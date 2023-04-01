High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Trading 7.5% Higher

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37. 388,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
High Tide Trading Up 7.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
