Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.