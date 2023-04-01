Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.