Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading Up 1.3%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 10,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom Day Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

