First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 2%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

