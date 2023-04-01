Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 157,947 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 157,947 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

