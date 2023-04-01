Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 126 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,436,000 after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,013,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $261.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.38.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

