Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Down 1.5%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 1,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Eramet Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

About Eramet

(Get Rating)

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Manganese, Nickel, Mineral Sands, and Lithium. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives. The Nickel division engages in mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.