ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading 14% Higher

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) were up 14% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

