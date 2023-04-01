Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Shares Up 8.7%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 320,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 950% from the average session volume of 30,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

