Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading 1.2% Higher

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.77. 15,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 19,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

