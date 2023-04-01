Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 9,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 199,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

