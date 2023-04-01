Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

CROX opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Crocs by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

