Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.6 %

CRVS stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

