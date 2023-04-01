Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.6 %
CRVS stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
