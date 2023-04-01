ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 13.8% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 36,007,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 31,468,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Insider Transactions at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 67.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $43,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,548.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,548.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 793,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,974.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,966 shares of company stock worth $792,766 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 234,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

