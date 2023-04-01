Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 2.2 %

CPSS opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

