Columbia Banking System’s (COLB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.14.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

