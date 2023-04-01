Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.73.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.